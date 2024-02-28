Just Eat Faces €1.85bn Loss in 2023, Targets Turnaround with Strategic Focus on UK, Irish Markets

Just Eat, an Amsterdam-based delivery giant, encountered a significant financial downturn in 2023, reporting a staggering €1.85 billion net loss, which far exceeded analysts' predictions of a €449 million shortfall. This loss was primarily attributed to a €1.54 billion impairment charge related to its past acquisitions. Jitse Groen, the CEO, pointed out the detrimental effect of fee cap regulation in New York City, which imposes a $100 million annual cost on the company, hindering its ability to reinvest in its operations. Despite these challenges, Just Eat is setting its sights on a return to profitability, emphasizing cost reduction and an increase in the average order size.

Advertisment

Strategic Pivot to Profitability

In a bid to counteract its losses, Just Eat has outlined a plan aimed at boosting its adjusted EBITDA to approximately €450 million in 2024, up from €324 million the previous year, alongside maintaining a positive free cash flow. The strategy involves leveraging the strong growth potential in the British and Irish markets, supported by more efficient delivery operations and the impact of higher food prices. However, analysts have labeled the company's outlook as 'confusing and weak', expressing concerns over its performance across different segments.

Challenges and Opportunities

Advertisment

Just Eat's journey towards profitability is fraught with hurdles, including customer retention issues amid rising living costs. Nevertheless, the company is optimistic about its growth trajectory, focusing on improving its service offerings in the UK and Ireland. This includes enhancing delivery efficiency and expanding into grocery and retail categories, aiming to increase the frequency of orders through its takeaway apps. The company's efforts to divest its Grubhub business in the US also reflect a strategic shift to concentrate on markets with higher growth potential.

Looking Ahead

As Just Eat navigates through its financial difficulties, the emphasis on a targeted approach to regain profitability could set a new direction for the company. With a keen focus on market-specific strategies and operational efficiency, Just Eat aims to reinforce its position in the competitive delivery industry. The company's ability to adapt and innovate in response to market challenges will be crucial in achieving its financial goals and sustaining long-term growth.