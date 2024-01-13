Just Dial Reports Significant Q3 Profit Surge Amid Robust Growth

India’s leading local search engine, Just Dial, has announced a significant surge in its net profit for the third quarter, marking a remarkable period of financial growth. The company’s net profit escalated by 22.2% to reach Rs 92 crore, up from Rs 75.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue and Profit Growth

Just Dial’s revenue also witnessed a substantial increase of 19.7%, amounting to Rs 265 crore compared to Rs 221.4 crore year-over-year (YoY). This financial performance indicates a robust growth trajectory for the company, reflecting a strong demand for its search services and possibly an expansion in its customer base or an increase in the monetization of its services.

A Sustained Growth Momentum

The reported earnings suggest that Just Dial is successfully navigating the market and maintaining its growth momentum. This may be attributed to strategic business initiatives, operational efficiencies, or a favorable market environment. The company’s total income for Q3 FY2024 was Rs. 339.90 crores, marking a 6.71% increase from the previous quarter. Simultaneously, the net profit also saw a substantial growth of 28.18% during the same period.

Year-Over-Year Comparison and Future Prospects

The YoY comparison further demonstrates a positive trend, with a 16.16% increase in total income, a 22.16% rise in net profit, and a 21.98% surge in EPS for Q3 FY2024 compared to Q3 FY2023. The growth achieved in the first nine months of FY2024 paints an even brighter picture, with a 45.12% increase in total income, a staggering 212.42% increase in net profit, and a 212.24% escalation in EPS compared to the same period in FY2023. As Just Dial continues its upward trajectory, it cements its position as a key player in India’s digital landscape, demonstrating the potential for sustained growth and success in the future.