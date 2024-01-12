en English
Business

Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
India’s leading local search engine, Just Dial Limited, has released its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, painting a picture of robust growth and impressive performance. The company’s net profits and revenue saw a significant boost, showcasing its strong market presence and business acumen.

Noteworthy Profit and Revenue Growth

Just Dial’s net profit rose by an impressive 22.2%, reaching Rs 92 crore from Rs 75.3 crore in the same period of the previous year. This is a testament to the company’s sustainable business model and its ability to navigate the competitive landscape of the tech industry in India.

Surge in Revenue

Adding to the good news, Just Dial’s revenue also saw a significant increase. The company reported a 19.7% surge in the third quarter, with revenues amounting to Rs 265 crore, compared to Rs 221.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. This hike in revenue further underscores the company’s market dominance and its success in leveraging growth opportunities in the local search engine sector.

Quarter-on-Quarter Growth

Analysing the company’s performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis further illuminates its growth trajectory. Just Dial reported a 28.18% increase in net profit and a 6.71% rise in total income, reflecting its consistent growth and stability in the market, despite the dynamic shifts in the tech sector.

The company’s stock price saw some fluctuations during the day, yet that’s natural in the stock market and doesn’t overshadow the company’s flourishing financial health. This solid financial performance by Just Dial Limited is a testament to its strategic planning, execution, and its ability to adapt to market trends, thus securing its prominent position in the industry.

Business Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

