Jupiter Asset Management Adapts to US Stock Settlement Changes with Preemptive Dollar Buys

In a strategic move to navigate the impending shift in US stock settlement times, Jupiter Asset Management is taking proactive steps by purchasing dollars ahead of executing trades. This approach is part of a broader trend among global investment managers who are adjusting their operations to mitigate the risks associated with faster settlement cycles and the potential for failed transactions due to currency conversion delays.

Advertisment

Understanding the Shift in Settlement Times

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently mandated a rule change, shortening the settlement cycle for equities to just one business day after a trade is executed. This modification, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reducing the risk in the securities settlement process, poses significant challenges for foreign asset managers. These firms typically need to convert their local currencies to dollars to complete transactions in the US market, a process that can take longer than the new, expedited settlement period allows.

In response to these challenges, some investment managers are exploring the possibility of operating their funds directly in dollars. This tactic is seen as a way to circumvent the complexities of foreign exchange transactions under tighter time constraints. According to industry insights, transitioning to a dollar-based operation could significantly reduce the likelihood of incurring late payments and the consequent failed trades. Jupiter Asset Management's decision to purchase dollars in advance of trades exemplifies the proactive measures being taken by the industry to adapt to the new settlement landscape.

Advertisment

Implications for Global Money Managers

The move towards faster settlement times in the US securities market underscores a broader shift towards increased efficiency and reduced systemic risk. However, it also highlights the intricate challenges faced by international asset managers, who must now navigate not only the complexities of the market but also the logistical hurdles of currency conversion within tighter deadlines. The adoption of preemptive strategies such as early dollar purchases or the operational shift to a dollar-denominated fund structure marks a significant pivot in how global asset management firms are approaching these challenges.

As the industry continues to adapt to these changes, it is clear that flexibility and foresight will be key to navigating the evolving landscape of global finance. Jupiter Asset Management's early move to secure dollars ahead of trades may well serve as a blueprint for other firms grappling with the accelerated pace of US securities settlements. This strategic adjustment not only highlights the firm's agility in responding to regulatory changes but also underscores the broader industry trend toward operational resilience in the face of shifting market dynamics.