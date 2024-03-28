Judge Dismisses Investor Lawsuits Against Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Over Archegos Collapse

On Thursday, a significant development unfolded as U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan dismissed seven investor lawsuits against major Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. These legal actions stemmed from allegations of market manipulation and insider trading, which purportedly contributed to the swift downfall of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management in March 2021, eradicating $36 billion from the firm's valuation.

Background and Allegations

The genesis of Archegos' collapse can be traced back to Bill Hwang's aggressive investment strategy, using financial instruments known as total return swaps. This approach allowed him to amass significant positions in several major companies, including ViacomCBS, Discovery, and Baidu, culminating in a staggering $160 billion in stock exposure. Investors targeted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, two of Archegos' prime brokers, accusing them of precipitating their losses through their insider knowledge and subsequent stock sales, while allegedly shielding themselves from financial ruin.

Legal Proceedings and Dismissal

The dismissal by Judge Rakoff marks a pivotal moment in this high-profile case, effectively barring these claims from being refiled. This decision follows a previous dismissal by another judge, who had, however, allowed for the possibility of refiling. The specific reasons behind Rakoff's ruling remain undisclosed, pending a detailed opinion. The fallout from Archegos' implosion also inflicted significant losses on other financial institutions, notably Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings. Meanwhile, Bill Hwang and Archegos' former CFO, Patrick Halligan, are gearing up for a criminal trial set for May 8, facing charges including securities fraud and racketeering conspiracy.