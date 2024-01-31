Jubilant Ingrevia Faces Steep Decline in Q3 FY24 Performance

In a blow to its fiscal year 2024 performance, chemical manufacturing giant Jubilant Ingrevia reported a substantial decline in its third-quarter financial results on January 30, 2024. The company's topline, which is a direct reflection of its total revenue, fell by 16.57% year-over-year (YoY) to ₹966.4 crore.

Dwindling Profits Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

Even more concerning was the company's profit, which plummeted by 57.87% YoY to ₹38.56 crore. This decline was not limited to a yearly comparison; a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) comparison also revealed a 5.25% decrease in revenue and a dramatic 32.93% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Despite concerted cost-cutting measures, as indicated by a 10.33% QoQ and 18.81% YoY reduction in the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses, operating income declined by 26.77% QoQ and 49.44% YoY.

EPS and Stock Market Performance

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at a mere ₹2.43, reflecting a 57.74% YoY decrease. On the stock market front, Jubilant Ingrevia had a rollercoaster ride, delivering a negative return of 8.02% over the past week and a negative year-to-date (YTD) return of 13.6%. However, it managed a positive return of 3.67% over the past six months.

Despite these financial setbacks, the company's market capitalization remains robust at ₹6942.03 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹524.7 and ₹350.45, respectively.

Analyst Recommendations Amid Declining Performance

Interestingly, analyst ratings as of February 1, 2024, seem to tilt towards optimism. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy' Jubilant Ingrevia's stock. This recommendation includes a mix of 'Hold', 'Buy', and 'Strong Buy' ratings from the three analysts covering the company. This suggests that despite the current financial turbulence, market experts believe in the company's potential to bounce back.