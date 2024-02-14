JTI's Triumph in 2023: Better-than-Expected Profits and Expanding Reduced-Risk Product Market

In an investor meeting held on February 14, 2024, Japan Tobacco Inc (JTI) announced its 2023 full-year results, revealing better-than-expected net profits and a strong pricing strategy driven by brand equity in combustible cigarettes. Masamichi Terabatake, CEO of the JT Group, introduced the business plan for 2024, while Eddy Pirard, CEO of JT International, discussed the tobacco business's performance and outlook.

JTI's Triumph Amidst Challenges

Despite a challenging year marked by geopolitical instability, inflation, and currency fluctuations, JTI reported an all-time high performance. The combined management structure of its tobacco business played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. The company's flagship reduced-risk product (RRP), Ploom X, expanded its geographic footprint to 13 markets, demonstrating JTI's commitment to innovation and growth.

Strong Pricing Strategy and Resilient Financials

JTI's adjusted operating profit slightly missed guidance in 2023, but the company's robust pricing strategy and brand equity in combustible cigarettes drove profits. Management forecasts flat adjusted operating profits for 2024, with a potential decline due to currency fluctuations. However, despite yen appreciation, the company remains confident in its profit outlook.

Dividend Increase and Expanding Businesses

Based on the 2023 results, JTI announced an increase in the year-end dividend to ¥100 per share. The company's pharmaceutical and process food businesses also delivered solid year-on-year profit increases, demonstrating the strength and diversity of JTI's portfolio. These developments highlight the company's resilience and commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

In conclusion, Japan Tobacco Inc's 2023 full-year results showcased the company's ability to thrive amidst challenges, with a strong pricing strategy, expanding RRP market, and growing businesses in pharmaceuticals and process foods. The company's confidence in its profit outlook and increased dividend reflect its commitment to delivering value to shareholders, while its continued expansion into RRPs demonstrates a forward-looking approach to the evolving tobacco industry.