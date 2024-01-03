en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

JPMorgan’s New Active ETF: A Game-Changer in the Market?

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
JPMorgan’s New Active ETF: A Game-Changer in the Market?

In a significant stride for the active ETF sector, JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) launched the JPMorgan Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (JAGG) in October. With $40 million in initial assets, JAGG epitomizes the mounting trend of active strategies in the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) realm, which witnessed a market swell to $29.1 billion by the close of Q3 2023.

Breaking the Mould with Higher Total Expense Ratio

Setting it apart from the leading European global aggregate ETFs, which average around 0.10%, JAGG comes with a steeper total expense ratio (TER) of 0.30%. Despite the higher cost, JAGG aims to carve a niche by generating alpha, aspiring to surpass its benchmark, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return USD Unhedged index, through astute stock selections and sector allocations.

Quality Investments for Risk Mitigation

Designed to mitigate risks associated with the traditional biases of bond indices towards large issuers, JAGG’s strategy orbits around quality investments. It offers potential stability amid market fluctuations. While it holds a significantly smaller portfolio of 168 stocks compared to passive counterparts like the iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (AGG) with 13,642 holdings, JAGG maintains the diversity of the global aggregate index with exposure to various bond types across 25 local currency markets.

Initial Performance and Future Implications

In the short term, JAGG’s performance has shown promise, with a return of 4.5% over the past month, slightly edging past the 4.4% return of AGGG. However, uncertainty looms over its long-term success, given the negative returns experienced by the JPMAM mutual fund version over three and five-year periods. As JAGG’s performance unfolds, it may serve as a yardstick for the competitiveness of the active ETF sector against passive ETFs in the coming years.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VCORP Invests $400K to Upgrade Lunch Box Outlet Amidst Rising Competition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paphos District in Cyprus Sees Fluctuating Hotel Occupancy Rates

By BNN Correspondents

CMCT Announces Offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock with 8.42% Dividend Yield

By Geeta Pillai

vivo Rings in the New Year with Major Discounts on Latest Smartphones in the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden ...
@Business · 38 seconds
Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden ...
heart comment 0
EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

By Nitish Verma

EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting
Warren Buffett’s Six Investing Lessons for the New Market Highs

By Waqas Arain

Warren Buffett's Six Investing Lessons for the New Market Highs
KBC Group’s Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

KBC Group's Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions
IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro

By Dil Bar Irshad

IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro
Latest Headlines
World News
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
50 seconds
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
1 min
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
1 min
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
1 min
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
1 min
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
2 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
2 mins
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
2 mins
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app