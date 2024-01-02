JPMorgan Forecasts Positive Outlook for Sartorius in 2024

As we transition into 2024, JPMorgan, a leading global financial services firm, has set an optimistic trajectory for Sartorius, a renowned laboratory equipment supplier.

The optimism stems from the anticipation of Sartorius presenting strong figures for the final quarter of 2023 and unveiling promising medium-term targets for 2024.

Anticipated Q4 Performance

In a recent study, JPMorgan analyst, Richard Vosser, indicated that Sartorius, along with its French subsidiary, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, is likely to report a solid Q4 performance on January 26. A performance that could send ripples of surprise across the market.

Vosser has assigned the shares a “Positive Catalyst Watch” status while maintaining an “Overweight” rating with a target price of 315 euros.

Future Growth Expectations

The market holds low growth expectations for Sartorius’s Bioprocess Solutions Division (BPS) in 2024. However, Vosser’s forecast tells a different story. He predicts a mid to high single-digit sales revenue growth and an improved order situation for BPS in Q4 2023.

The new medium-term targets for 2028 present an upside potential for the Stedim subsidiary’s forecasts and back Sartorius Group’s overall expectations. JPMorgan projects that Sartorius Group’s operating profit (EBITDA) and that of Stedim will likely exceed average analyst forecasts.

2024 Forecasts

For 2024, Sartorius is expected to forecast sales revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates. The projections also include an adjusted EBITDA margin of just over 30 percent, with BPS division margins potentially expanding to just over 31 percent.

The margin for the Lab Products & Services (LPS) division is expected to be just over 25 percent. However, Vosser’s forecasts for subsidiary Stedim are more conservative, estimating figures around four percent below the Bloomberg consensus for sales and adjusted earnings.

JPMorgan’s “Overweight” rating for Sartorius shares suggests a high level of confidence in the share’s performance to outperform the sector within the next six to twelve months. This positive outlook sets an encouraging tone for Sartorius’s journey in 2024, with the market awaiting the Q4 results with bated breath.