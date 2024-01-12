JPMorgan Earnings Reveal Strong Consumer Spending Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Friday, January 12, JPMorgan unveiled its earnings, painting a picture of robust consumer spending. However, the bank’s financial data suggests that this trend could moderate, given that spending is now outpacing deposit growth. Credit losses were within the anticipated scope, with a marked increase in net charge-offs for credit cards, climbing from 1.6% to 2.8%.

Spending and Deposits

The bank’s debit and credit spending rose by 7% to reach $441 billion, with card loans swelling by 14% to hit $202 billion. In contrast, average deposits fell by 6% year-on-year as clients pursued higher-yielding alternatives. JPMorgan’s CFO, Jeremy Barnum, expects card loan growth to persist, albeit at a more moderate pace than in 2023, and foresees the card net charge-off rate remaining under 3.5% for 2024, with average unemployment hovering around 5.5%.

Economic Outlook

Barnum expressed the prevalent belief in a higher likelihood of a soft landing for the economy and pointed out that consumer spending has been surpassing income, leading to a depletion of cash buffers. JPMorgan has broadened its physical footprint with 166 new branches and plans to inaugurate a similar number in the coming year, stimulating the creation of 2 million new checking accounts and an 8% surge in active card accounts.

Expansion and Technology

Simultaneously, the bank is escalating its technology investments, particularly in AI, underscoring a disciplined and outcome-focused approach. The bank’s active mobile customer base has swelled by 8% to 53.8 million. Following the announcement of the earnings, JPMorgan shares saw an uptick of 1% in early morning trading.