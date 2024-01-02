JPMorgan Chase Bank Files Insured Depository Institution Resolution Plan

In a significant move towards financial stability, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMCB), the principal bank subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., has filed its insured depository institution resolution plan under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (FDI Act). This move aligns with the compliance measures set by the FDIC Rule for institutions having assets of $50 billion or more. Operating across 48 states and Washington D.C., JPMCB, as of December 31, 2022, reported an impressive $3.7 trillion in assets and $292.3 billion in stockholders’ equity.

Updated Resolution Plan

Updated on June 30, 2023, the resolution plan lays out JPMCB’s strategy for its stabilization or orderly wind-down in the event of significant financial distress. This strategic move aims to prevent the need for extraordinary government support or taxpayer assistance. It is a mandatory submission to the Federal Reserve and FDIC as prescribed by the Dodd-Frank Act.

‘Single Point of Entry’ Approach

The resolution plan includes a ‘Single Point of Entry’ (SPOE) approach. This approach, along with a secured Support Agreement and specific triggers and governance mechanisms, ensures that the firm’s operations can be resolved in a way that avoids posing a threat to the economy or global financial markets.

Financial Services Titan

JPMorgan Chase & Co. offers a comprehensive range of financial services globally under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. The company’s steadfast commitment to robust financial planning and execution is evident in its strategic moves, including the filing of the resolution plan. The plan is a proactive step towards securing the firm’s financial future and safeguarding the interests of its stakeholders.