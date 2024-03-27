Josh Derrington's Alvia Asset Partners Manages $500M, Shuns Private Equity for Long-Term Wealth

At the heart of Brisbane's financial scene, Alvia Asset Partners stands out not for its size but for its unique approach to asset management. Managed by Josh Derrington, a self-proclaimed self-made investor with roots in both retail and agriculture, Alvia oversees $500 million for some of Australia's wealthiest families, focusing on generating generational wealth through strategic long-term investments. Unlike the conventional route of engaging in private equity, Derrington and his team concentrate on private assets, aiming to compound their way to a $1 billion portfolio.

Investment Philosophy and Strategy

Alvia's investment strategy diverges from the norm by emphasizing direct communication with investors and an aversion to fee-skimming intermediaries. This approach resonates with the 'old rich' of Queensland, who prefer engaging Alvia's services for its straightforward, long-term focused asset allocation. Derrington's team, including former Queensland Investment Corporation CIO Jim Christensen, eschews the use of other managers unless offering something unique, thereby maintaining a concentrated, high-impact portfolio.

Success in Alternative Investments

One of Alvia's key strategies lies in its investment in private capital, holding minority positions in businesses for extended periods. A prime example is Pure Environmental, a leading hazardous waste management business in Australia, showcasing Alvia's preference for substantial, long-term stakes over quick exits typical of venture capital or private equity. This method has proven effective, with Derrington sitting on the board of Pure Environmental to directly oversee the firm's stakeholder interests.

Outperforming the Market

Alvia's Absolute Return Fund serves as a testament to the firm's successful investment strategy, boasting a 15% annual net return since its inception in 2020, significantly outpacing both its Morningstar Australia Aggressive Target Allocation benchmark and the S&P/ASX 200's returns. The fund's portfolio is deliberately diverse, with a mix of blue-chip international equities, cyclical businesses, income-producing assets, and protective hedges like gold and cash. This strategic asset allocation underscores Alvia's commitment to not just weathering market volatility but thriving amidst it.

The story of Alvia Asset Partners and Josh Derrington challenges the conventional wisdom of wealth management, illustrating the power of a long-term, principled investment approach. As Alvia continues to grow, its journey offers valuable lessons for investors seeking to build and preserve generational wealth without succumbing to the short-term allure of private equity.