Join the 18th Annual International Shipping Forum: Redefining Maritime Horizons in NYC

The 18th Annual International Shipping Forum: Pioneering Maritime Horizons in NYC

Mark your calendars for March 11, 2024, as New York City prepares to host the prestigious 18th Annual International Shipping Forum. Organized by Capital Link in collaboration with Citi and with the support of Nasdaq and NYSE, this event promises to be a compelling gathering of industry leaders, investors, and innovators in the world of shipping and maritime affairs.

Unprecedented Access to the Titans of Shipping

This year's forum will bring together senior executives from 26 prominent shipping and maritime companies, offering an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage with the visionaries shaping the future of the industry. The event will feature panel discussions and one-on-one meetings between investors and shipping company representatives, ensuring a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights.

Alexander Saverys, CEO of Compagnie Maritime Belge and Euronav NV, will deliver the keynote address during the luncheon, providing valuable insights into the current state and future prospects of the shipping sector.

Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The 2024 forum will explore a range of topics critical to the shipping industry, including geopolitical developments, energy security, and technology innovation. Participants will have the chance to delve into these issues and learn from experts in the field, gaining a deeper understanding of the complex forces driving the shipping market.

As the world grapples with the ongoing challenges of climate change and the need for sustainable shipping solutions, the 18th Annual International Shipping Forum will serve as an essential platform for discussing and advancing the industry's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

An Inclusive and Informative Experience

Registration for the 18th Annual International Shipping Forum is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. This ensures that a diverse array of stakeholders can participate in the event and contribute to the conversation about the future of the shipping industry.

As we look ahead to March 11, 2024, the stage is set for a day of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and the chance to shape the course of the shipping sector in the years to come.

Join us in New York City for the 18th Annual International Shipping Forum, and be a part of the journey to redefine maritime horizons.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit the official website at https://www.capitallink.com/18th-annual-international-shipping-forum/

Together, we will navigate the waters of change and steer the shipping industry toward a brighter, more sustainable future.