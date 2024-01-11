en English
Johnson Controls: A Surge in Share Price But Mixed Q4 Earnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:12 pm EST
Johnson Controls (JCI), a leader in the smart buildings sector, has been on a positive trajectory, with the share price surging by 7.8% in the past month, outperforming the S&P 500. However, the company’s financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which concluded on September 30, 2023, presents a mixed bag.

Q4 Earnings Reveal Mixed Performance

JCI’s adjusted earnings were pegged at $1.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, but indicating a year-over-year improvement of 6.1%. The firm’s revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $7,092 million, but this fell short of the consensus estimate of $6,906 million. Among the segments, Building Solutions North America saw an 8.4% increase in revenues, while Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America witnessed a revenue growth of 7.1%. Conversely, Building Solutions Asia Pacific and Global Products segments saw a decline in revenues of 7.2% and 2%, respectively.

Financial Position and Share Repurchase

The company’s financial position indicates a reduction in cash and cash equivalents from $2,031 million to $835 million. However, the long-term debt experienced a slight increase. Free cash flow showed improvement, increasing from $1,398 million to $1,819 million. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls repurchased shares valued approximately at $625 million.

Outlook and Analysts’ Take

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company foresees organic revenue growth to remain flat and expects an EBITA margin of around 13%, with adjusted earnings projected to be 48-50 cents per share. The fiscal 2024 outlook predicts a mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and an improvement of 25 basis points in the adjusted segment EBITA margin, with adjusted earnings projected to range between $3.65 and $3.80 per share. Despite these projections, analysts’ estimates have trended downward over the past month, and the stock currently holds a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell), indicating expectations of a below-average return in the coming months.

Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

