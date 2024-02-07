John Marshall Bank Welcomes Marie Brooks as New Vice President

John Marshall Bank (JMB), a Virginia-based financial institution and a subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc., has officially announced the appointment of Marie Brooks as the new Vice President and Branch Manager of the Loudoun Banking Center. With a noteworthy legacy of 18 years in the banking sector, Brooks brings her substantial experience in enhancing customer relationships to the table, a skill she is determined to continue fostering at JMB.

Advertisment

Marie Brooks: A Rich Banking Career

Prior to her new role at JMB, Brooks served as the Vice President and Branch Manager at United Bank in Purcellville, VA. This position equipped her with a wealth of financial expertise and leadership skills, indispensable assets she now brings to her role at JMB. In addition to her extensive career, Brooks is also progressing in her academic pursuits, expecting to secure a degree in Business Administration from Frederick Community College.

JMB Executive Team Welcomes Brooks

Advertisment

Brooks' appointment has been welcomed with enthusiasm by the executive team at JMB. Kelly J. Bell, the EVP and Chief Operating Officer, particularly highlighted the value of Brooks' dynamic talent, essential for the bank's growth trajectory in the Loudoun Region and the broader Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area.

John Marshall Bank: A Competitive Player in the Washington D.C. Metro Area

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, JMB operates eight full-service branches in various strategic locations. The bank offers a wide array of sophisticated banking products and services, emphasizing personalized service. JMB's expertise extends to serving several niche industries, positioning it as a competitive financial institution in the Washington D.C. Metro area.