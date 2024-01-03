John Hancock’s Roland Warns of Overoptimistic Expectations for 2024 Corporate Earnings

Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, has raised an alarm over the optimistic expectations for corporate earnings in 2024. Roland’s concerns stem from the challenges businesses are likely to grapple with due to declining fiscal aid, escalating costs of capital, and the delayed implications of the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policies.

Warning Signs Ignored

Despite leading economic indicators showing negative trends for over a year and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data hinting at contraction, Roland observes that investors seem to have overlooked these red flags. Instead, they appear to focus predominantly on macroeconomic factors and the expansion of market valuations. Roland emphasizes on the potential risks lurking in the labor market as businesses might resort to cost-cutting to retain profit margins, with labor being the prime expense for most companies.

Changing Market Sentiments

Market sentiment, which started 2023 on a low note with stagnant earnings estimates, has since seen a shift. Current estimates for earnings are pegged at 12%, and market multiples are hovering around 19.5 times forward earnings. Roland, however, advises caution and recommends that expectations should be moderated for the coming year.

Market Rotation: A Possibility?

Roland speculates the possibility of a market rotation towards sectors that have not witnessed significant valuation escalations. The healthcare and utilities sectors could potentially see increased investor interest. As we step into 2024, the market’s trajectory is intricately tied to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, the potential interest rate cuts, and their impact on corporate earnings. With analysts predicting an 11.1% overall increase in S&P 500 earnings in 2024, the question remains whether these forecasts incorporate too many positives.

As we navigate through an uncertain 2024, Emily Roland’s insights serve as a timely reminder of the need for caution and the importance of not letting high expectations cloud the reality of potential challenges. The stock market’s future course hinges on a multitude of factors, with corporate earnings being a significant player. Whether investors’ optimism will pay off or lead to disappointment remains to be seen as we tread cautiously into 2024.