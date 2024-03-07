JMP Securities Downgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Post Disappointing Q4 Earnings

JMP Securities has adjusted its stance on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG), moving its rating to Market Perform from Market Outperform following a less-than-stellar fourth-quarter earnings report. Analyst Brian McKenna highlighted concerns over the company's net investment income per share of $0.47, which fell short of both JMP's estimate and the consensus of $0.48, alongside significant net realized/unrealized losses amounting to $1.26 per share. These financial setbacks contributed to a notable decrease in net asset value, marking an 11% quarter-over-quarter drop and a 23% year-over-year decline.

Advertisment

Fiscal Year 2023: A Tough Period for TPVG

TriplePoint's fiscal year 2023 ended with increased debt levels and a lower book value, exacerbating the company's leverage to 1.76x at the close of Q4 2023, up from 1.61x at the end of Q3 and significantly higher than the 1.35x recorded at the end of 2022. The continuous decline in net asset value (NAV) since the end of 2021, totaling 34%, coupled with nearly $6 per share in net realized/unrealized losses, and a concerning uptick in leverage from 1.08x to 1.76x, paints a grim picture of TPVG's financial health. Despite management's expectations to de-leverage in the first half of 2024, McKenna stresses the importance of witnessing "convincing evidence of at least stabilizing trends" in the company's performance before adopting a more positive outlook.

Challenges Ahead: Limited Growth and Dividend Coverage

Advertisment

Given the expected subdued portfolio growth in 2024, the JMP analyst anticipates TriplePoint Venture Growth's dividend coverage cushion to likely narrow over the next 12 months. This projection stems from the company's recent financial performance, which has raised concerns among investors about the sustainability of its dividend payments amidst challenging market conditions. The downgrade by JMP Securities serves as a cautionary note to investors, signaling a potentially rocky road ahead for TPVG.

Looking Forward: Prospects for Recovery

As TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. navigates through these turbulent financial waters, the focus now shifts to the company's ability to implement effective strategies for recovery. With management's commitment to de-leveraging and stabilizing the company's financial standing, the coming quarters will be critical in determining whether TPVG can rebound from its current challenges. Market watchers and investors alike will be keenly observing the company's performance, looking for signs of improvement that could potentially restore confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Amid these developments, the downgrade by JMP Securities serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of the venture growth sector, underscoring the importance of rigorous financial management and strategic planning in overcoming adversity. As TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC strives to turn the tide, the investment community remains watchful, hopeful for a return to stability and growth.