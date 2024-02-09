JLL Capital Markets Secures $49 Million Financing for Riverwalk Phase IV Expansion

In a significant development for the real estate sector, JLL Capital Markets has orchestrated a $49 million capitalization for Riverwalk Phase IV, a 150-unit expansion of the multi-housing development in Elmwood Park. This financing package comprises a $32 million floating-rate loan from Provident Bank in Jersey City and $17 million in preferred equity from Hickory CRE Lending.

A Tale of Strategic Financing

Lead by Senior Director Thomas Didio Jr. and Analyst John Cumming, the JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team represented the borrower, Riverwalk, in securing the funds. This marks another successful collaboration between JLL and Riverwalk, following the firm's involvement in financing Phase III with a $48 million construction loan in 2021.

Riverwalk Phase IV is the current phase being financed, with an anticipated completion date set for the fourth quarter of this year. The first two phases of Riverwalk, which include 158 units across two buildings, were completed in 2012 and 2013.

Luxury Living Redefined

Upon completion, Riverwalk Phase IV will showcase high-level finishes akin to the existing phases, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units equipped with premium appliances and finishes. The development also boasts an impressive array of amenities, including a fitness center, pool deck, resident lounge, business center, and retail space.

Connectivity and Convenience

Situated along River Drive, Riverwalk provides easy access to major highways and mass transit options to New York City. This strategic location, coupled with the project's luxurious offerings, positions Riverwalk as a highly desirable residential destination in the region.

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, stories like that of Riverwalk serve as a testament to the power of strategic financing and the enduring appeal of luxury living. With JLL Capital Markets at the helm, Riverwalk Phase IV is poised to redefine the standards of multi-housing developments in Elmwood Park and beyond.

As the final phase of Riverwalk nears completion, residents can look forward to a living experience that seamlessly blends comfort, convenience, and connectivity. And for JLL Capital Markets, this successful capitalization further solidifies their reputation as a trusted advisor in the real estate sector.