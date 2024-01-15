Jio Financial Services Q3 Earnings Drop, Announces New Appointments, Enters Mutual Fund Industry

Reliance Industries subsidiary, Jio Financial Services, has posted a net profit of Rs 293 crore for the December quarter of the current fiscal year, showing a slump from Rs 668 crore in the previous quarter. The company also reported a net interest income of Rs 269 crore for the same period, with total interest income and revenue standing at Rs 414 crore and Rs 413 crore, respectively.

Advertisment

Senior Management Changes

Jio Financial Services also announced the appointment of new members to its senior management. Rupali Adhikari Sawant will take up the role of Group Head - Internal Audit, and Sudheer Reddy Govula will serve as the Group Chief Compliance Officer. Both appointments are effective as of January 15, 2024.

Mutual Fund Venture

Advertisment

In a bold move to diversify its portfolio, Jio Financial Services has also entered into a partnership with BlackRock Financial Management to venture into the mutual fund industry in India. The joint venture had initially submitted its application to SEBI on October 19, 2023, and is currently awaiting in-principle approval.

Share Performance

The company's shares closed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 266.80, marking a 4.55 percent increase. The financial figures were part of the company's second quarterly earnings report since its listing on stock exchanges in August 2023.

Finally, it is important to note that the above financial information was reported by Moneycontrol, a part of the Network18 group, which is controlled by the Independent Media Trust, with Reliance Industries being the sole beneficiary.