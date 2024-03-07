Jim Pelletier Spotlights Internal Audit's ESG Role at 2024 IIA GAM

NEW YORK--Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, has announced that Jim Pelletier, CIA, CGAP, Senior Product Manager for its TeamMate Global Audit Solutions business, will be presenting at the forthcoming 2024 IIA Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference on March 13th. Pelletier is set to spearhead a panel discussion on 'ESG and The Role of Internal Audit,' focusing on the growing importance of sustainability within organizations and the pivotal role audit teams play in supporting them. Furthermore, Pelletier will co-lead a session on the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in internal audit practices, promising insightful discussions for attendees.

Advertisment

Understanding ESG and Internal Audit's Evolving Role

As sustainability becomes ever more critical for organizations, internal auditors are finding themselves at the forefront of identifying and mitigating complex risks associated with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. The session led by Pelletier aims to shed light on the future of ESG assurance, including the latest regulations and standards. This discourse is timely, given the shifting landscape of global ESG requirements and the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in corporate sustainability efforts.

Exploring AI in Audit Practices

Advertisment

The second session, an Internal Audit Foundation Roundtable: Share your AI Use Cases, will provide a platform for a deep dive into how AI technologies are being leveraged within the realm of internal auditing. This interactive session promises to offer attendees a chance to explore practical applications of AI, facilitating a richer understanding of how these technologies can support audit functions. The discussion is poised to highlight innovative AI use cases, demonstrating the potential for AI to revolutionize audit practices by enhancing efficiency and precision.

Wolters Kluwer's Commitment to Advancing Audit Solutions

Wolters Kluwer's participation in the 2024 IIA GAM Conference underscores its commitment to empowering audit professionals with cutting-edge tools and insights. The TeamMate global audit solutions portfolio, renowned for its comprehensive capabilities, reflects the company's dedication to supporting auditors in navigating and mitigating the risks associated with ESG. Furthermore, the conference provides an invaluable opportunity for professionals to learn from leading experts like Pelletier, fostering a deeper understanding of the critical interconnections between audit practices and sustainable business operations.