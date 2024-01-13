en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jim Cramer’s Advisory: Monitor Major Banks’ Earnings in the Upcoming Week

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Jim Cramer’s Advisory: Monitor Major Banks’ Earnings in the Upcoming Week

As the financial world gears up for the upcoming week, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host, Jim Cramer, has advised investors to keep a close eye on the earnings reports from a roster of major financial institutions. The counsel comes in the wake of a less than stellar performance by Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo in the previous week’s earnings season. This trend triggered a slight dip in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, sparking concerns over the potential implications for the technology sector.

Bitcoin’s Volatile Week and the Tech Sector

Underscoring the tumultuous week Bitcoin experienced, Cramer expressed apprehension over the future of the tech sector. The landmark approval of the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added a new dimension to this narrative. Historically, while healthcare and banks have registered substantial growth, the tech sector has been the dominant force until now. However, with the current volatility in Bitcoin, investors are left wondering if the tech sector might mirror Bitcoin’s downturn.

Earnings Reports to Watch

The financial forecast for the upcoming week includes earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial, Charles Schwab, Kinder Morgan, JB Hunt, First Horizon, Schlumberger (SLB), and Travelers. Cramer expressed particular interest in Morgan Stanley, with all eyes on CEO Ted Pick to see if he can redirect the stock’s narrative after a challenging previous quarter.

Expectations and Predictions

Awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve’s Chris Waller on interest rates, Cramer holds positive expectations for Charles Schwab, Kinder Morgan, and regional bank First Horizon. The results from JB Hunt could potentially offer insights into the broader economy, while Schlumberger’s report will be closely scrutinized for indicators of investment in offshore drilling as oil prices ascend. Travelers’ earnings are also deemed significant, considering the impact of insurance rates on the consumer price index.

In conclusion, as the financial sector prepares for a decisive week, investors are advised to keep their eyes on the ball as per Cramer’s counsel. Monitoring the earnings reports of major financial institutions could provide crucial insights into the economic landscape, potentially influencing investment strategies and decisions.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment
In a significant move, Slate Office REIT, a leading global owner and operator of workplace real estate, has announced that G2S2 Capital Inc. will vote in favor of a special resolution to amend the REIT’s Declaration of Trust. The decision is scheduled to be made at a meeting on January 15, 2024. This amendment, as
Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment
Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil
6 mins ago
Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil
Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize's Chief Compliance Officer
6 mins ago
Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize's Chief Compliance Officer
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York's Film Industry
4 mins ago
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York's Film Industry
Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
6 mins ago
Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
Instagram Founders' Social Network, Artifact, Shuts Down Over Insufficient Market Opportunity
6 mins ago
Instagram Founders' Social Network, Artifact, Shuts Down Over Insufficient Market Opportunity
Latest Headlines
World News
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
19 seconds
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
2 mins
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
2 mins
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
3 mins
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
3 mins
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
3 mins
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
4 mins
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
5 mins
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
5 mins
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app