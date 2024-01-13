Jim Cramer’s Advisory: Monitor Major Banks’ Earnings in the Upcoming Week

As the financial world gears up for the upcoming week, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host, Jim Cramer, has advised investors to keep a close eye on the earnings reports from a roster of major financial institutions. The counsel comes in the wake of a less than stellar performance by Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo in the previous week’s earnings season. This trend triggered a slight dip in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, sparking concerns over the potential implications for the technology sector.

Bitcoin’s Volatile Week and the Tech Sector

Underscoring the tumultuous week Bitcoin experienced, Cramer expressed apprehension over the future of the tech sector. The landmark approval of the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added a new dimension to this narrative. Historically, while healthcare and banks have registered substantial growth, the tech sector has been the dominant force until now. However, with the current volatility in Bitcoin, investors are left wondering if the tech sector might mirror Bitcoin’s downturn.

Earnings Reports to Watch

The financial forecast for the upcoming week includes earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial, Charles Schwab, Kinder Morgan, JB Hunt, First Horizon, Schlumberger (SLB), and Travelers. Cramer expressed particular interest in Morgan Stanley, with all eyes on CEO Ted Pick to see if he can redirect the stock’s narrative after a challenging previous quarter.

Expectations and Predictions

Awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve’s Chris Waller on interest rates, Cramer holds positive expectations for Charles Schwab, Kinder Morgan, and regional bank First Horizon. The results from JB Hunt could potentially offer insights into the broader economy, while Schlumberger’s report will be closely scrutinized for indicators of investment in offshore drilling as oil prices ascend. Travelers’ earnings are also deemed significant, considering the impact of insurance rates on the consumer price index.

In conclusion, as the financial sector prepares for a decisive week, investors are advised to keep their eyes on the ball as per Cramer’s counsel. Monitoring the earnings reports of major financial institutions could provide crucial insights into the economic landscape, potentially influencing investment strategies and decisions.