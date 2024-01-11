en English
Business

Jim Cramer Highlights Rare Market Phase Dominated by Analyst Upgrades

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Renowned financial analyst and CNBC host, Jim Cramer, recently shed light on the unusual state of the current stock market, drawing attention to the dramatic influence analyst upgrades and price target amendments are wielding on stock prices. According to Cramer, the market is presently ensconced in a rare phase where positive analyst reports are dictating stock movements to a significant degree.

Market Resistance

Cramer made an intriguing observation about the lack of what he terms ‘resistance’ in the current market. This suggests that immediate factors like the bond market, the Federal Reserve, inflation, or earnings reports are not posing impediments to stocks’ ascension. The absence of these typical market hurdles is creating a unique environment where positive analyst notes can propel almost any stock upward.

Notable Stock Movements

Highlighting the impact of this phenomenon, Cramer cited several examples of stocks that witnessed an upswing following analyst upgrades. Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a 3.65% increase after Mizuho expressed optimism about its future revenue prospects. Similarly, Palo Alto Networks saw a 5.22% rise following Morgan Stanley’s recommendation. Additionally, both Home Depot and Salesforce enjoyed boosts in their stock prices upon receiving upgrades from Wedbush and Oppenheimer, respectively.

A Word of Caution

Despite the current market trends, Cramer warned that this pattern could be fleeting. With a potential spike in the consumer price index and the onset of earnings season, selling pressure could be reintroduced into the market, disrupting the current dynamic. The host thus advised investors to make the most of this rare phase while it lasts.

Cramer concluded by promoting his investing guide and the CNBC Investing Club, which offer insights into his investment strategies. He underscored that the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Meta, Salesforce, and Palo Alto Networks, inviting viewers to join the club to follow his market moves.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

