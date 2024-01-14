en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports

The stock market is in for a potentially volatile week, according to financial commentator Jim Cramer. Following last week’s tepid earnings reports from major financial institutions such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, Cramer is keen to see how the market will react to upcoming earnings from Big Tech companies, especially in the wake of Bitcoin’s tumultuous week. The cryptocurrency had a rollercoaster run, influenced heavily by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s landmark approval of the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Key Earnings Reports to Watch

Heading into the new week, Cramer points to several significant earnings reports on the horizon. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Financial are slated to disclose their quarterly earnings. The focus will be on whether Morgan Stanley’s CEO can alter the company’s stock narrative following a disappointing previous quarter. Concurrently, Federal Reserve’s Chris Waller is expected to provide insights into prospective interest rate actions.

Mid-Week Market Anticipation

On Wednesday, investment services firm Charles Schwab is predicted to deliver a positive earnings report, while energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan may pleasantly surprise investors. By Thursday, trucking company JB Hunt and regional bank First Horizon are set to release their earnings, potentially offering a wider economic outlook.

Week’s End: Sector Trends and Price Index Impact

As the week draws to a close, Friday will see oil service giant SLB and insurance company Travelers release their earnings. These reports could provide valuable insights into sector trends and the effect of escalating insurance rates on the consumer price index.

Aside from his market insights, Cramer is also offering resources for investors. This includes a guide to investing and an invitation to join his CNBC Investing Club for more comprehensive market insights. It is pertinent to note that the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Morgan Stanley.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
India is looking towards the adoption of a regulatory sandbox approach for cryptocurrencies, a move prompted by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI)’s recent report. The regulatory sandbox concept allows for real-time testing of new services or products in a controlled regulatory environment, possibly with specific regulatory relaxations during the testing phase. This approach may
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
Pole Star Gallery: A New Beacon for Local Artists in Keswick
4 mins ago
Pole Star Gallery: A New Beacon for Local Artists in Keswick
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
6 mins ago
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
2 mins ago
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas
3 mins ago
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
3 mins ago
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
1 min
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
2 mins
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
2 mins
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
2 mins
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
3 mins
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
3 mins
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
3 mins
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
3 mins
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
3 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app