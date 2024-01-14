Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports

The stock market is in for a potentially volatile week, according to financial commentator Jim Cramer. Following last week’s tepid earnings reports from major financial institutions such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, Cramer is keen to see how the market will react to upcoming earnings from Big Tech companies, especially in the wake of Bitcoin’s tumultuous week. The cryptocurrency had a rollercoaster run, influenced heavily by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s landmark approval of the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Key Earnings Reports to Watch

Heading into the new week, Cramer points to several significant earnings reports on the horizon. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Financial are slated to disclose their quarterly earnings. The focus will be on whether Morgan Stanley’s CEO can alter the company’s stock narrative following a disappointing previous quarter. Concurrently, Federal Reserve’s Chris Waller is expected to provide insights into prospective interest rate actions.

Mid-Week Market Anticipation

On Wednesday, investment services firm Charles Schwab is predicted to deliver a positive earnings report, while energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan may pleasantly surprise investors. By Thursday, trucking company JB Hunt and regional bank First Horizon are set to release their earnings, potentially offering a wider economic outlook.

Week’s End: Sector Trends and Price Index Impact

As the week draws to a close, Friday will see oil service giant SLB and insurance company Travelers release their earnings. These reports could provide valuable insights into sector trends and the effect of escalating insurance rates on the consumer price index.

It is pertinent to note that the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Morgan Stanley.