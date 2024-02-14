Jersey Oil and Gas Announces Major Acquisition and £500 Million Buchan Oil Field Redevelopment

February 14, 2024 - Jersey Oil and Gas PLC, a prominent player in the North Sea exploration and development sector, has announced significant advancements and a major acquisition for the redevelopment of the Buchan oil field, a project poised to generate over £500 million in net cash flow. Andrew Benitz, the company's CEO, revealed these strategic updates at the Proactive One2One Investor Forum.

Ambitious Plans for the Greater Buchan Area

Jersey Oil and Gas's recent progress in the Greater Buchan Area, which includes the Buchan oil field and the J2 oil discovery, has positioned it as a significant contender in the North Sea energy landscape. The Buchan field, initially discovered in 1974, is considered one of the largest projects in the North Sea, with the potential to contribute significantly to the company's future growth.

Andrew Benitz, CEO of Jersey Oil and Gas, stated, "Our commitment to carbon-efficient operations and our entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in achieving these milestones."

FPSO Acquisition and Farm-out Agreements

In a bold move, Jersey Oil and Gas has acquired a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit for the redevelopment of the Buchan oil field. The company has also successfully farmed out the project to two major industry partners, retaining a 20% interest in the development.

Benitz explained, "Securing the FPSO unit is a critical step in our plan to redevelop the Buchan field. We are excited to collaborate with our partners on this significant project."

Funding and Future Considerations

Jersey Oil and Gas has ensured that the project is fully funded to first oil, with careful consideration given to the terms of the field operations (FO) agreement. However, potential cost overruns and contributions required in case of budget exceedance remain topics of discussion. Benitz emphasized the importance of carefully evaluating these factors to ensure the project's long-term viability.

With the Buchan field redevelopment project underway, Jersey Oil and Gas PLC continues to solidify its position as a significant player in the North Sea exploration and development sector. As the company moves forward with its ambitious plans, it will focus on balancing growth and long-term sustainability in its operations.

In conclusion, Jersey Oil and Gas's recent strategic advances and acquisition demonstrate the company's commitment to the North Sea energy landscape. The Buchan field redevelopment, in partnership with major industry players, is expected to contribute significantly to the company's future growth and net cash flow, positioning it as a leader in carbon-efficient operations.