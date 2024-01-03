en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Jersey Health Department Faces Surge in Temporary Staff Expenditure

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Jersey Health Department Faces Surge in Temporary Staff Expenditure

The Jersey Health Department’s expenditure on temporary staff has surged significantly during the first ten months of 2023, with the cost reaching a staggering £24.6 million. This figure starkly eclipses the £18.7 million spent in the entirety of the previous year. Information on this increase emerged in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, shedding light on the department’s ongoing struggle to recruit and retain permanent medical staff, including doctors and nurses.

Escalating Reliance on Temporary Staff

Despite declaring recruitment and retention a key priority at the commencement of 2023, the department continues to lean heavily on agency staff to fill the void. This reliance is not a recent trend, with the FOI request revealing an expenditure of £12.6 million on agency staff in 2021, pointing to a consistent and concerning rise over the years.

Persistent Health Care Worker Shortage

The low supply of health care workers, coupled with escalating inflation rates, has led to a sharp increase in labor costs. This surge is creating a strain on hospital margins and slowing the recovery from the pandemic. Furthermore, industry groups highlight inadequate Medicaid payments as a contributing issue, arguing they impede their ability to invest in the workforce.

Navigating the Crisis

The Jersey Health Department is grappling with an array of challenges beyond the ongoing pandemic, such as a burgeoning mental health crisis, labor shortages, and an aging workforce. There are also concerns around the efficacy of potential solutions like mental health apps, which, while beneficial in some aspects, may not be a suitable replacement for traditional therapy. On the upside, these apps have been found to have a medium level of effectiveness, providing easy access to support and aiding in identifying and altering negative thoughts and behaviors.

0
Finance Health
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CRN India and Model N Championing the Growth of IT Channel Business

By Rafia Tasleem

Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24

By Waqas Arain

Capara Holding Embarks on Global Expansion with New Production Cooperation in Turkey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Apple Suppliers Experience Stock Decline Amid Barclays Downgrade

By Salman Akhtar

U.S. Dollar Rebounds Strongly, Impacts Gold Prices and Nasdaq 100 ...
@Business · 2 mins
U.S. Dollar Rebounds Strongly, Impacts Gold Prices and Nasdaq 100 ...
heart comment 0
Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey
Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

By BNN Correspondents

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law
Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline
Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
14 seconds
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
15 seconds
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
19 seconds
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
24 seconds
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
2 mins
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
3 mins
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
3 mins
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
3 mins
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
3 mins
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
29 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
33 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app