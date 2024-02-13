Jefferies Initiates Coverage on Adani Enterprises with a 'Buy' Rating and $3,800 Target

A foreign brokerage firm, Jefferies, has initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises Ltd. with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of Rs 3,800 per share, which implies an upside of 19%. The research firm anticipates that the diversified conglomerate's businesses are poised to become industry leaders, with substantial investments in sectors like green hydrogen, airports, data centers, roads, and infrastructure. This move comes as Adani Enterprises aims to capitalize on the booming aviation market and the government's emphasis on infrastructure development.

Advertisment

Adani Enterprises: Poised for Growth

Jefferies' optimistic outlook for Adani Enterprises is rooted in the company's strong business incubation track record, growth in airport EBITDA, and an improving balance sheet. Adani Airports, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, holds a significant share of passenger traffic in India, and it is expected to gain from non-aeronautical ventures.

The recent Supreme Court order regarding the Adani group's investigation had a positive outcome, further bolstering the company's position. Additionally, Moody's Investor Group revised the outlook for debt papers of Adani Group companies from negative to stable, with some entities' ratings affirmed.

Advertisment

Key Triggers and Investment Strategy

Jefferies expects Adani Enterprises to double its EBITDA by FY26 due to key triggers such as the commissioning of Navi Mumbai Airport and the establishment of green hydrogen manufacturing units. The company plans to invest $5-7 billion in capital expenditure annually over the next few years, focusing on new business development and reducing debt levels.

Despite potential risks like project delays and leverage issues, Jefferies remains optimistic about the company's growth trajectory and investment potential. The net debt/EBITDA may rise to 6x in the near term; however, Jefferies believes that fund-raising opportunities at the business level may help alleviate this concern.

Advertisment

Digital Transformation and Expansion

Adani Enterprises is also venturing into digital transformation through the establishment of Adani Digital Labs Pvt. This strategic move is in line with the company's vision to capitalize on emerging technologies and foster innovation across its various business verticals.

As of February 13, 2024, Adani Enterprises' stock closed at ₹3180 per share, marking a gain of over 29% in the last six months and 81.75% in the last year. With Jefferies' endorsement and the company's ambitious growth plans, Adani Enterprises is set to make waves in the global infrastructure and energy landscape.

By focusing on high-growth sectors and leveraging its strong business incubation capabilities, Adani Enterprises is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by India's burgeoning economy. As the company continues to expand its footprint in various industries, it will undoubtedly be a key player to watch in the coming years.