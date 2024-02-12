Jeep Cuts Prices on 2024 Grand Cherokee Models to Combat Inflation

In a bold move to counteract the effects of inflation, Jeep has announced significant price reductions for the 2024 Grand Cherokee models. The iconic SUV's Laredo and Limited trims will see cuts of $2,000 and $3,500 respectively, while the Overland and Summit trims will experience reductions of $4,000. With these changes, the new starting price for the 2024 Grand Cherokee Laredo is now a competitive $38,035.

Advertisment

A Strategic Response to Economic Challenges

The decision to reduce prices comes at a time when consumers are grappling with rising inflation costs. Jeep hopes that these reductions will make the Grand Cherokee a more attractive option for potential buyers, especially considering its status as the company's best-selling model in the US. Despite the price cuts, the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid will maintain its current pricing.

Shifting Priorities: Discontinuations and Further Reductions

In addition to the price reductions for the Grand Cherokee, Jeep has also announced the discontinuation of the Jeep Renegade after the 2023 model year. This decision comes as a result of poor sales for the compact SUV. Meanwhile, the Jeep Gladiator has also seen a price reduction for the new model year.

The pricing changes for the 2024 Grand Cherokee apply to both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options, as well as three-row models. By adjusting prices across the range, Jeep aims to broaden the appeal of the Grand Cherokee and attract a wider audience.