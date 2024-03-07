Jay Moore Joins Position Music as VP, Head of Investments Amidst Strategic Growth

Position Music, an esteemed independent publisher, record label, and management firm now under the distribution umbrella of Virgin Music Group, announced a significant addition to their executive team on Wednesday, March 6. Jay Moore, with a rich background in music investments, has been appointed as the Vice President, Head of Investments, a move that underscores the company's ambitious growth trajectory and strategic focus on acquisitions and frontline deals.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Expertise

Moore's appointment comes at a crucial time for Position Music. Having previously held the title of Chief Investment Officer at Ditto Music and Senior Director, Investments & Office of the CEO at Kobalt Music, Moore is celebrated for his adeptness in valuing publishing and label deals, which collectively exceed the $1 billion mark. His expertise will now be at the forefront of Position Music's strategy to enhance its portfolio through both frontline label and publishing signings, as well as catalog acquisitions. Tyler Bacon, President, and CEO of Position Music, lauded Moore's capabilities, emphasizing his pivotal role in the company's growing scale of operations and his immediate impact on the firm's current project pipeline, including the noteworthy acquisition of Gesaffelstein's catalog.

Commitment to Independent Growth

The significance of Moore's role is further highlighted by Position Music's recent strategic decisions, including the sale of a minority stake to private investment firm Vesper. This collaboration not only brings financial acumen to the table but also enriches the company with strategic partnerships, exemplified by Vesper's role in facilitating Moore's transition to Position Music. Moore, expressing his enthusiasm about joining the company, pointed out the independence and depth that Position maintains in the industry, highlighting the company's unyielding commitment to its artists and songwriters. His statements reflect a shared vision for the future, one that is marked by sustainable growth while staying true to the company's core values.

Position Music's acquisition of parts of the publishing catalog of French artist, DJ, and producer Gesaffelstein, known for his 2013 debut album Aleph, signifies more than just an expansion of its portfolio. It represents the company's readiness to embark on a new chapter, leveraging Moore's expertise to scale its business further and cement its position as a leader in the music industry.