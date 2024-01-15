en English
Business

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Soars to New Heights: A Look at the Rally’s Sustainability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Soars to New Heights: A Look at the Rally’s Sustainability

In a historic turn of events, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index has surpassed the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990, reaching new 33-year highs. In a similar vein, the broad-based Topix index has also hit comparable peaks, marking a significant milestone in Japan’s financial landscape.

The Ascent Begins

The market rally, which began its upward trajectory on January 5, has spawned questions concerning its longevity and whether the Nikkei could outdo its all-time high of 38,195, etched in the annals of financial history in December 1989. Among the voices echoing in the financial corridors, Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist from IG Asia, expressed optimism. His confidence stems from factors such as subdued wage data and weaker household spending that enable the Bank of Japan to uphold ultra-accommodative policies, thereby providing a boost to the markets.

Governance and Growth

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has been proactive in implementing corporate governance measures aimed at enhancing capital efficiency among companies. These measures are anticipated to buttress market growth and further propel the indices. Bank of America analysts note echoes of the current rally in the rise observed from April to June 2023. They attribute the current optimism to expectations of increased wage hikes during 2024’s Shunto negotiations, contributing significantly to investor sentiment.

International Interest and Investment

The recent depreciation of the yen has piqued international interest, resulting in substantial inflows into Japanese equity funds. Despite these positive signs, the Bank of America cautions that while Japanese market valuations are not overstretched, they are not as bargain-priced as before, signaling that the upside potential might be capped. Technical conditions suggest a possible short-term consolidation, but the overall upward trend is predicted to persist, with the Nikkei potentially rechallenging its 1990 high in the months to come.

On a recent Monday, the Nikkei and Topix indexes posted gains of 0.62% and 0.84%, respectively, adding another feather to Japan’s financial cap. Major companies like SoftBank Group, Fast Retailing, Honda, Toyota, and others also experienced gains, signaling a robust financial environment in the country. As Japan’s financial landscape continues to transform, the world watches with bated breath to see how far these indices will ascend.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

