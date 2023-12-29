en English
Finance

Japanese Stock Markets Set for Record Annual Gains

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:10 pm EST
Japan’s stock markets are primed for their most substantial annual gains in a decade, powered by a confluence of factors such as a weakening yen, corporate governance enhancements, and signs of enduring inflation. Both the Topix index and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average are projected to illustrate remarkable annual yields, with the Topix targeting a 25% return and the Nikkei 225 foreseeing a 29% increase. This surge echoes the performance in 2013, incited by potent monetary and fiscal easing measures intended to rejuvenate Japan’s economy, the third-largest globally. The financial sector stands to gain significantly from the present economic conditions, with expectations of improved bank lending margins. This optimistic perspective on Japanese stocks mirrors the dynamic and interconnected nature of global financial trends and the influence of diverse economic elements on market outcomes.

A Positive Leap for Japanese Stocks

Early trading saw Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average climb, influenced by a favourable lead from Wall Street. The index rose by 0.3% to 33628.34, buoyed by automobile and electronic stocks, which were boosted by a stronger dollar. Auto giants Toyota, Honda, and Nissan all recorded gains, along with electronics heavyweights Sony and Panasonic. Major conglomerates like Marubeni and SoftBank Group too saw an upward trend.

Impressive Performance Echoes 2013

The robust performance of the Topix and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average, which are set for an annual return of 25% and 29% respectively, harks back to 2013. That year, aggressive monetary and fiscal easing measures ignited hopes of a revival in the world’s third-largest economy. The Nikkei 225 has advanced 28%, making Japan the best-performing market in Asia.

Future Outlook: A Weakening Yen and Rising Inflation

Overseas interest, positive corporate results, and a weaker yen have all played a part in this success. The Japanese yen has notably weakened, and is expected to gain strength in 2024. The Bank of Japan is predicted to ease its ultra-loose monetary policy and relax its yield curve control measures. Inflation in Japan has exceeded 2% for 19 consecutive months, and wage growth is anticipated to support consumption and business investments in 2024. These factors hint at a promising future for Japan’s stock markets and its economy at large.

Finance Japan Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

