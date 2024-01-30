Japan Accelerates CBDC Efforts Amid Rising Global Trend

Japan's government and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) are advancing discussions on the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the digital yen. Although there is no official commitment to its launch, the pace of these efforts is accelerating due to China's progress in this domain.

First Meeting on System Design

A significant development in the pursuit of the digital yen is the first meeting concerning its system design. This discussion was a platform for addressing future challenges and legal issues that could arise during its introduction. To preemptively circumvent potential legal hurdles, a legal framework is being constructed. This preparation includes considering amendments to the Bank of Japan Act, the Criminal Code, and the Civil Code. The aim is to finalize necessary legal changes by spring.

The Role of the Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has an integral role in the CBDC development, specifically in delineating responsibilities between the BoJ and intermediary banks. The BoJ envisions a two-tier structure for the digital yen. In this arrangement, domestic banks would act as intermediaries between the central bank and users.

Exploring Private Business Involvement

The government and the BoJ are also exploring possibilities for private business involvement. They aim to maintain fair competition and ensure the integration of the CBDC with other payment methods. Security and the protection of user information are also critical points of discussion. Another potential advantage of the digital yen would be facilitating cross-border payments.

This discourse reflects a global trend where financial institutions are examining the viability of digital currencies. This trend was highlighted by MasterCard's statement last year about the readiness of CBDCs for widespread adoption.