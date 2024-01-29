Japan 225 Stock Index on Recovery Path, Eyeing Fibonacci Extension Targets

In a significant turn of events, the Japan 225 stock market index, popularly known as the Nikkei share average, showed signs of recovery on Monday. The index is on its way to surpass the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of its previous downtrend, a level seen at 36,247 points. The index had recently hit a 34-year high, reaching a remarkable 36,991 points, and is now attempting to sustain its upward trajectory.

Positive Indicators for Growth

Current technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are displaying positive signs. The RSI is nearing the 70 level, indicating a strong buying momentum. The MACD, on the other hand, is stabilizing, suggesting potential for continued growth. The financial and commodity-linked stocks, such as Mitsubishi UFJ (1.8%), Sumitomo Mitsui (1.6%), Mizuho Financial (1.2%), Nippon Steel (2.2%), and Inpex Corp (4%) led the advance. Other index heavyweights like Toyota Motor (2.7%), Sony Group (2.4%), and Honda Motor (3.6%) also posted strong gains.

Future Projections and Potential Risks

If the index successfully breaches the 161.8% Fibonacci level, it could set its sights on the 37,000 point mark. Surpassing this level would confirm the medium-term bullish trend and possibly lead to the 200% Fibonacci extension at 37,632 points. Conversely, if the index fails to sustain its rebound and falls, it might seek support at the 138.2% Fibonacci level of 35,391 points.

A further decline could bring the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) around 34,000 points into play. Dropping below this average could alter the current positive market sentiment to a neutral stance. Thus, the market's near-term prospects hinge on the index's ability to maintain its positive momentum and avoid a retreat to the 50-day SMA, which would jeopardize the bullish market structure. Investors, hence, remain cautiously optimistic, as they look forward to Japanese economic data and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.