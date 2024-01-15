en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

January: The Most Financially Stressful Month, Nationwide Building Society Survey Reveals

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
January: The Most Financially Stressful Month, Nationwide Building Society Survey Reveals

As the first month of a new year unfolds, the financial strain of the holiday season comes into stark relief. A recent survey conducted for Nationwide Building Society has revealed that more than half of the population, 52% to be precise, consider January to be the most financially stressful time of the year. This year, the burden seems to be heavier than ever, with 84% of respondents expecting the current January to be the most financially challenging they have yet faced.

Christmas Hangover and Rising Living Cost

The aftermath of Christmas celebrations is a significant factor contributing to financial hardship in January, with 51% of respondents citing it as the primary reason. Alongside this, the escalating energy costs, pointed out by 43%, and increased living expenses leading to additional debt, indicated by 37%, add to the January blues.

Personal Touch in Financial Assistance

Despite the financial strain, more than half of the respondents prefer to seek assistance in person rather than online. This preference for a face-to-face service underscores the importance of personal interaction in dealing with financial matters. Recognizing this, Mandy Beech, Nationwide’s director of retail services, emphasized the commitment of the building society to keep all their branches open until at least 2026 and maintain a branch manager at each location.

UK’s Most and Least Stressed Cities

In another related survey, UK’s calmest and most stressed cities have been named. Brighton claims the title of Britain’s most relaxed city, with residents more likely to engage in self-care, seek mental health assistance, and explore nature. On the other hand, Belfast emerges as the city with the highest stress levels. Factors like daily commute, financial worries, hours of sleep, and time spent with loved ones were considered in this survey. The cost-of-living crisis and work pressures prevented residents from relaxing in Belfast. The study was conducted by Kalms Herbal Remedies and spoke to 3,726 participants.

Both surveys serve as a reminder of the importance of mental and financial health, especially in the challenging month of January. As the financial strain continues to mount for many, the role of institutions like Nationwide and their commitment to personal service becomes increasingly significant. With an empathetic approach and effective stress management strategies, it is hoped that the residents of the UK can navigate this challenging period successfully.

0
Economy Finance United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
19 seconds ago
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
In the realm of wealth accumulation, a stark disparity exists, with the wealthy employing distinct strategies to safeguard and grow their fortunes. Investment advisor Bri Conn notes the subtle yet significant advantages the affluent possess over the middle-class and the impoverished. The Art of Outsourcing For the affluent, time equates to money. They understand the
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
6 mins ago
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
3 hours ago
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan's Election Victory
4 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan's Election Victory
Davos Forum Under Spotlight as Global Inequality Surges, Says Oxfam Report
5 mins ago
Davos Forum Under Spotlight as Global Inequality Surges, Says Oxfam Report
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
5 mins ago
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
8 seconds
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
18 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
19 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
22 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
35 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
36 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
38 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
47 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
51 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app