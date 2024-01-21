Jammu and Kashmir Establishes Two Financial Funds to Address Fiscal Challenges

In a move designed to bolster fiscal stability in the region, the Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has given the green light for the formation of two financial reserves, the Consolidated Sinking Fund (CSF) and the Guarantee Redemption Fund (GRF), each starting with a corpus of Rs 30 crore.

Addressing Fiscal Challenges

The CSF, a financial safety net supported by the Reserve Bank of India, is designed to aid states and Union Territories grappling with financial difficulties, especially those burdened with persistent remuneration obligations. In contrast, the GRF is intended to facilitate the redemption of guarantees provided by the state to public sector enterprises and financial institutions. These funds are expected to assist in managing the government's fiscal challenges and contingent liabilities, thereby promoting economic restructuring in the region.

Employee Absorption and Agricultural Development

In an additional resolution, the council approved the incorporation of 145 permanent employees from the Centaur Lake View Hotel into various government organizations as part of an outsourcing process, set to take effect from March 1, 2023. This move is likely to secure the livelihoods of these individuals while ensuring the smooth functioning of the related government bodies.

In a bid to bolster the region's agricultural sector, the council also scrutinized the Project Design Report (PDR) on the Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project in Jammu and Kashmir (JKCIP). This initiative, supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development, aims to augment rural household incomes by enhancing the competitiveness of farming via a value chain approach. The JKCIP is projected to impact 3 lakh households in 90 blocks across all 20 districts over the next seven years.

Key Participants in the Meeting

The meeting saw the attendance of several key figures, including Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari. Their collective decisions underscore the region's commitment to addressing fiscal instability, promoting economic restructuring, and ensuring the wellbeing of its inhabitants.