James Twining Appointed as Audit and Risk Trustee of National Lottery Heritage Fund

James Twining, a seasoned professional in the financial services sector, has been appointed as the Audit and Risk Trustee of the National Lottery Heritage Fund. His tenure, beginning from December 1, 2023, will extend until November 31, 2026. Twining brings with him an impressive portfolio of over 28 years of experience, spanning from investment banking to strategy consulting at the prestigious McKinsey & Co.

Twining’s Diverse Experience

Twinning has occupied key executive roles at Jardine Lloyd Thompson Plc and Wren Sterling Group, further bolstering his extensive career in financial services. However, his contributions aren’t confined to the finance industry alone. He has also played significant roles in the heritage sector, serving as Vice Chairman and Trustee of English Heritage.

Contributions to the Heritage Sector

As Chairman of the English Heritage Foundation, Twining has influenced this sector’s operations significantly. His expertise extended to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Investment and Fund Raising Committees, where he provided valuable insights and guidance.

Compliance with Governance Code

His appointment has been made in compliance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments and has been regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Twining’s appointment aligns with the requirements of the Code, as he has confirmed that he has not engaged in any significant political activity in the last five years.

The position of Audit and Risk Trustee of the National Lottery Heritage Fund carries an annual remuneration of £13,500. This appointment marks an important phase in Twining’s illustrious career and is expected to bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.