James Kemp Outlines GFXD’s Role in the Global FX Market

James Kemp, Managing Director of the Global FX Division (GFXD) of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), has shed light on the critical role and objectives of the GFXD in ensuring the functionality and efficiency of the global FX market. Kemp, whose career started in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and corporate strategy consulting, eventually found his niche in the world of finance by establishing his own financial technology consulting company, which was later acquired by Ion Trading.

Role of the GFXD

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, Kemp moved on to the GFMA. The GFXD, established in 2010 as part of GFMA’s response to the new regulatory frameworks following the crisis, focuses on FX markets globally, covering cash and derivatives markets. Kemp explained that the GFXD’s role is not only integral to the GFMA and its affiliates but is also pivotal in implementing initiatives like the FX Global Code. The Code is a set of principles established to promote integrity and effective functioning in the wholesale foreign exchange market.

Addressing Key Issues

The GFXD’s key issues include regulatory harmonization, conduct issues, and the implementation of best practices, as outlined in the FX Global Code. Kemp emphasized the importance of these issues and how they directly impact the global FX market’s functionality and efficiency. He also highlighted the need for a comprehensive global code of principles for FX to ensure that the market operates smoothly and effectively.

Looking Ahead: GFXD’s Focus for 2024

As we step into 2024, the GFXD’s focus is slated to be on market functioning, regulatory adjustments, efficiency in settlement and netting, and the impacts of market developments like the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) and the Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR). Additionally, prime brokerage, emerging markets, the SEC’s T+1 securities settlement changes, and the potential impacts of new technologies like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Stablecoins, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the FX market are also on the agenda.

Through his leadership, Kemp aims to guide the GFXD in its mission to ensure a well-functioning, efficient, and cost-effective global FX market. By addressing key issues and focusing on future developments, the GFXD is committed to maintaining the integrity of the FX market and its continued growth.