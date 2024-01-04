en English
Economy

Jamaica Records Ten Consecutive Quarters of Economic Growth

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Jamaica Records Ten Consecutive Quarters of Economic Growth

Jamaica’s Finance Minister, Dr. Nigel Clarke, expressed satisfaction with the country’s economic performance as recent figures indicate the economy has grown for ten consecutive quarters. According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), the Jamaican economy expanded by nearly 3% during the first nine months of 2023. This period of GDP growth coincides with an increase in employment levels, suggesting a positive trend in the nation’s economic health.

Unbroken Economic Expansion

The Jamaican economy grew by just under 3% over the first three quarters of 2023, representing ten unbroken quarters of economic expansion. This expansion is happening at the same time as the growth in employment. Dr. Nigel Clarke noted these developments during an interview with Nationwide News. The finance minister highlighted that this positive economic performance has been driven by an increase in export earnings and a burgeoning tourism industry.

Star Performers and Economic Resilience

Scotia Group Jamaica, under the leadership of Audrey Tugwell Henry, recorded a net income after tax of J$17.23 billion, a significant 67% increase from the prior year. This strong financial performance was achieved despite challenging economic conditions. Audrey Tugwell Henry, who ascended to the role of President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica in 2021, has been lauded for the institution’s resilience and success.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the positive economic performance, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is anticipated to struggle for two more years until 2025 due to the reduction in interest rates. This has negatively impacted market performance, leading to declines for four straight years. However, there is optimism from the Jamaican government about achieving a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of approximately seventy-four percent by the end of the fiscal year. The government also has plans to launch a national policy in 2024 aimed at constructing homes for tourism workers through partnerships with hotels.

In wrapping up, Jamaica’s economic performance reflects a story of resilience and growth, with ten consecutive quarters of GDP expansion and a low unemployment rate. The nation has demonstrated its economic resilience amidst challenging economic conditions, backed by strong performances from key sectors such as finance and tourism.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

