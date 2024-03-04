Jack Henry Launches Cobalt Awards to Celebrate Fintech and Financial Institution Innovations

MONETT, Mo., March 4, 2024 – Jack HenryTM has announced the inception of the Cobalt Awards, a pioneering award program designed to honor the innovative efforts of financial institutions and fintechs. This initiative seeks to recognize those who are committed to community service, innovation, and the pursuit of financial inclusivity. Set to take place for the first time in 2024, the Cobalt Awards aim to spotlight the achievements and contributions of those within Jack Henry's extensive network, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Eligibility and Categories

To participate in the Cobalt Awards, financial institutions must be current Jack Henry clients and reference the utilization of at least one Jack Henry solution in their submission. Fintech entrants are required to be part of Jack Henry's ecosystem, either through the Developer Toolkit or the Vendor Integration Program (VIP). All submissions must be presented with compelling narratives and backed by quantifiable metrics to showcase the impact of their innovations. The awards are segmented into three distinct categories, each designed to highlight different facets of financial service excellence and innovation.

Submission Process and Judging

Beginning April 1, entrants can submit their applications, with a deadline set for June 1. A panel of seven Jack Henry executives will evaluate the entries, focusing on creativity, community impact, and the effective use of technology to enhance financial health. Winners of the Cobalt Awards will be announced at this year's Jack Henry Connect event in Phoenix, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of their peers. This process not only acknowledges the winners but also sets a benchmark for innovation and community service in the financial industry.

The Impact of Cobalt Awards

By launching the Cobalt Awards, Jack Henry underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and financial inclusivity. Greg Adelson, president and COO of Jack Henry, expressed enthusiasm for the program, highlighting its role in motivating financial institutions and fintechs to make significant contributions to their communities. This initiative not only serves to recognize outstanding achievements but also encourages participants to strive for excellence in serving the evolving needs of their account holders. The Cobalt Awards represent a step forward in acknowledging the vital role that financial services play in building stronger, more inclusive communities.

Reflecting on the introduction of the Cobalt Awards, it's clear that Jack Henry is paving the way for a more collaborative and innovative financial industry. These awards promise to bring to light the remarkable efforts of financial institutions and fintechs, inspiring others within the industry to pursue excellence and innovation. As we await the announcement of the first Cobalt Award winners, the financial sector remains abuzz with anticipation, ready to celebrate the achievements that are driving financial accessibility and community engagement forward.