J.P. Morgan Upgrades Dollar Tree Rating, Forecasts Resumption of Double-Digit EPS Growth

J.P. Morgan, the multinational banking and financial services holding company, has revised its rating for Dollar Tree, the prominent American discount retail chain. The rating has been upgraded to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', indicating a bullish outlook for the retail giant. This positive assessment comes on the heels of a comprehensive multi-year analysis that predicts Dollar Tree's return to its double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth trajectory.

Dollar Tree's Growth Drivers

The primary drivers of growth for Dollar Tree, according to the analysis, are expected to be its core Dollar Tree banner and the Family Dollar concept. These two aspects of the business are projected to stimulate growth in both the top and bottom lines. The analyst behind this forecast, Matthew Boss, maintains that Dollar Tree has limited exposure to disruptions in the Red Sea shipping channel, thereby minimizing the risk of supply chain hiccups.

Target EPS and Deflation Benefits

Furthermore, Boss contends that Dollar Tree is on track to reach an ambitious target EPS of $10 by the fiscal year 2026. In addition to this, Dollar Tree is anticipated to potentially benefit from deflation due to its back-end buying process and fixed price point structure. In a recent statement, Dollar Tree's CEO, Dreiling, acknowledged the potential for using deflation as a chance to reinvest in product quality.

Reintroducing Discontinued Items and Inflation Moderation

He also indicated the possibility of reintroducing items previously discontinued due to inflation, particularly in the consumables sector. The company is expecting a moderation in inflation, which could stimulate increased discretionary spending. This anticipated trend would be particularly beneficial for Dollar Tree's business, as approximately 53% of its products are discretionary. In light of these predictions, J.P. Morgan has elevated its price target on Dollar Tree's stock from $122 to $157, which is 18.5 times its revised EPS estimate for the fiscal year 2025.