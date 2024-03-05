Iveco Group Announces 2023 Annual Report Filing and Upcoming AGM in Amsterdam

Turin, 5th March 2024 - Iveco Group N.V. has officially filed its 2023 Annual Report with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), marking a pivotal moment for stakeholders and setting the stage for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Amsterdam on 17th April 2024. This significant filing, accessible in the Investors section of Iveco Group's website, outlines the company's financial performance, governance structure, and sustainability initiatives over the past year.

Comprehensive Overview of 2023 Performance and Future Outlook

Iveco Groupâs Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2023 serves as a testament to the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of global economic challenges. The report not only provides a detailed account of financial results but also introduces the company's dividend policy proposal, including a cash dividend of euro 0.22 per outstanding common share. Moreover, it delves into the governance and sustainability efforts Iveco Group is making, aligning its operations with both economic goals and environmental, as well as social objectives.

Key AGM Agenda Items and Shareholder Discussions

The AGM slated for 17th April 2024 is set to cover various crucial topics, from the proposed cash dividend to the reappointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the company's Independent Auditor. Additionally, the meeting will provide a platform for discussing the company's compliance with the revised Dutch Corporate Governance Code and the merits of the voluntary Sustainability Report. These discussions will offer shareholders a rounded view of the company's past performance and future strategies, emphasizing transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Dividend Policy and Sustainability Focus

In anticipation of shareholder approval, Iveco Group's shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 22nd April 2024, with the dividend payment scheduled for 24th April 2024. This move underscores the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining a focus on sustainable business practices. The voluntary Sustainability Report, in particular, highlights Iveco Groupâs dedication to integrating its financial achievements with its environmental and social responsibilities, setting a benchmark for corporate sustainability in the industry.

As Iveco Group moves towards its AGM, the publication of its 2023 Annual Report and the announcement of the dividend policy serve as critical indicators of the company's stability and growth potential. Stakeholders are encouraged to review these documents, available on the Iveco Group website, to gain insights into the company's strategic direction and commitment to sustainable development. This period of reflection and anticipation sets the stage for what promises to be a defining AGM, shaping the future of Iveco Group in an ever-evolving global landscape.