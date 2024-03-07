ITV Profits Plunge Amid Economic Strain, Yet Finds Solace in Studios and Digital Growth

ITV, the UK's leading commercial broadcaster, encountered a challenging 2023, with a 32% drop in profits due to a decline in linear television advertising and significant investments in its streaming service, ITVX. Despite this downturn, the company witnessed a silver lining with its Studios production arm and digital advertising showing promising performance.

Financial Turbulence and Strategic Shifts

Revealing its full-year results, ITV reported adjusted EBITDA for the group plummeting to £489M, a stark contrast from previous years. The Media & Entertainment sector was hit hardest, seeing EBITDA fall by 56% to £205M. Nonetheless, the broadcaster saw a 2% increase in turnover, reaching £4.2B, buoyed slightly by a rise in non-advertising revenue. ITV attributed its profit challenges to the dual pressures of declining linear ad revenues and the hefty £464M investment in ITVX, its streaming platform. However, growth in digital advertising offered a glimmer of hope, partially offsetting a 15% decrease in linear advertising revenue.

ITV Studios: A Beacon of Success

Amidst the financial gloom, ITV Studios emerged as a bright spot, with record turnover of £2.2B and a 10% increase in EBITDA to £286M. This success was highlighted by popular productions such as Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Netflix's Fool Me Once, and the game show Squid Game: The Challenge. ITV's ambition to become a leader in UK advertiser-funded streaming by 2026 through ITVX, alongside plans to expand its UK production business and optimize broadcasting operations, underscores its strategic pivot towards future growth areas.

Cost Savings and Strategic Restructuring

ITV is on track to achieve £130M of its £150M cost savings target by 2026, a year ahead of schedule, thanks to a strategic restructuring and efficiency programme. This initiative aims to reshape the cost base, enhance profitability, and support growth in Studios and Streaming. The broadcaster anticipates delivering incremental annualised gross savings of at least £50M per year by the end of 2024. The recent sale of its stake in BritBox International to BBC Studios for £255M signals ITV's commitment to focusing on ITVX and its global ITV Studios division, as it navigates through economic headwinds and the evolving media landscape.

As ITV grapples with the challenges of a tough economic environment and shifts in viewer habits, its strategic emphasis on its Studios production arm and digital advertising avenues offers a pathway to resilience and growth. While the broadcaster faces immediate hurdles, its proactive measures and strategic investments suggest a determined effort to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing media world.