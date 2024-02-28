Ituran Location (NASDAQ:ITRN) Eyes Strong Q4 Earnings: Growth and Investment Potential Unveiled

Ituran Location (NASDAQ:ITRN) is poised for its quarterly financial revelation, with Q4 earnings results anticipated on Thursday, February 29th, before the trading day commences. Analysts project a consensus EPS Estimate of $0.60, marking a notable 27.7% increase year-over-year. This announcement is highly anticipated, given Ituran's track record of exceeding EPS estimates 50% of the time and surpassing revenue expectations 88% of the time over the past two years. The company's robust fundamentals and momentum in growth have positioned it as a compelling investment opportunity, underscored by its impressive 10% free cash flow yield. The escalating demand for Ituran's offerings is expected to further propel the company's upward trajectory. Additionally, accolades from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and the dividend scorecard accentuate Ituran's financial health and its bright future prospects.