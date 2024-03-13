ITC Shares Leap in Block Deal Frenzy, BAT Sells 3.5% Stake for ₹17,491 Crore

Early trading on Wednesday saw a significant uptick in ITC Limited's shares, marking the highest surge in nearly four years, following a massive block deal where British American Tobacco (BAT) offloaded 3.5% of its stake. This move not only led to a spike in share prices but also alleviated concerns over potential share overhang. The transaction, involving around 43.7 crore shares, was executed at an average price of ₹400.40 per share, totaling approximately ₹17,491 crore.

Advertisment

Block Deal Dynamics

The block deal was a strategic move by BAT to reduce its stake in ITC from about 29% to 25.5%, with the shares being sold at a slight discount from the previous closing price. This transaction attracted a wide range of institutional buyers, including Capital International, GIC Singapore, ICICI Prudential MF, and Aditya Birla Mutual Fund. Analysts view this development positively, highlighting ITC's strong brand recall and its prospects in the FMCG sector as key factors contributing to the stock's attractiveness post-deal.

Market Response and Analyst Perspectives

Advertisment

Following the announcement of the block deal, ITC's shares experienced a remarkable 8% surge, reaching ₹438. The market's enthusiastic response underscores the confidence in ITC's growth trajectory and its diversified business model. Analysts remain optimistic about ITC's future, betting on the company's FMCG business to drive long-term value for shareholders. The reduction in BAT's stake is seen not as a sign of diminished faith but as a strategic reallocation of resources.

Implications for ITC and BAT

Despite the reduction in its stake, BAT has reaffirmed its support for ITC's management, performance, and strategic direction. This block deal not only reflects BAT's confidence in ITC's value proposition but also opens up new avenues for ITC to attract additional investors looking for robust growth opportunities in the FMCG sector. For ITC, this transaction marks a pivotal moment, potentially catalyzing its next phase of growth and innovation.

This landmark transaction not only reshapes the ownership landscape of ITC but also signals a strong market endorsement of its business model and growth potential. As ITC continues to evolve, the focus will undoubtedly remain on how it leverages its diverse portfolio to drive future success, making it a company to watch in the coming years.