ITC Gears Up to Announce Q3 Results and First Interim Dividend for FY24

ITC, a leading Indian multinational conglomerate, is all set to announce its Q3 results on January 29, alongside the much-anticipated declaration of its first interim dividend for FY24. The company's performance as reflected in its stock price, which has soared by 32% over the past year to Rs 455.45, is a testament to its robust business model and consistent delivery.

Anticipated Performance

Analysts have projected a 2-2.5% year-on-year growth in cigarette volumes, indicating a return to normalized levels. The hotel business, FMCG, and agribusiness segments are also expected to show resilience, contributing to the overall revenue growth of 4%. The EBITDA margins stand at an impressive 38.4%, with an adjusted PAT growth of 5.2% year-on-year.

Strong Q2 Performance

In the previous quarter, ITC demonstrated sound financial health with revenue of Rs 17,549 crore and PAT at Rs 4,927 crore. The company's extensive business portfolio, which includes FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness, and information technology, has been instrumental in generating a net profit of Rs 18,753.31 crores as of March 31, 2023.

The Dividend Factor

ITC is known for its generous dividend payouts, a strategy that has turned it into a top-performing stock in the FMCG segment. The company's dividend yield stands at 3.4%, following a whopping 1,550% dividend in 2023. The upcoming announcement of the first interim dividend for FY24, alongside the Q3 results, has piqued the interest of investors and market watchers alike.

As the diversified conglomerate gears up to share its Q3 results, the market remains optimistic about ITC's ability to meet target prices set by brokerages. The company's ongoing performance and strategic initiatives signal a promising future, as it continues to strengthen its position in the competitive business landscape.