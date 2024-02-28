Italy's 2i Rete Gas Eyes Milan Stock Exchange for IPO, With Goldman Sachs Advisory

Italy's 2i Rete Gas, the nation's second-largest gas distributor, has initiated a preparatory process for listing its shares on the Milan stock exchange, alongside Goldman Sachs to explore strategic alternatives for value maximization. This move, announced on February 28, marks a significant step for the company towards diversifying its financial strategies and enhancing shareholder value. With the IPO process in motion, 2i Rete Gas is set to appoint additional advisers and legal consultants, signaling a robust approach to its stock market debut.

Advertisment

Strategic Move Towards Growth

Controlled by the Italian infrastructure fund F2i, which owns a 64% stake, 2i Rete Gas reported substantial financial metrics for 2022, with revenue reaching 731.6 million euros and EBITDA at 502.5 million euros. The company's extensive operations, spanning 18 Italian regions and serving over 2,225 municipalities with approximately 4.9 million end customers, underscore its significant role in Italy's energy sector. This strategic decision to list on the Euronext Milan is not only a testament to the company's growth and operational success but also highlights the broader trends in the energy sector towards consolidation and public investment.

Stakeholder Dynamics and Future Prospects

Advertisment

Alongside F2i, Dutch pension fund APG and funds managed by Ardian collectively own a 36.1% stake in 2i Rete Gas. This diverse ownership structure plays a crucial role in the company's strategic directions and its upcoming IPO. The involvement of global financial entities like Goldman Sachs as advisers further amplifies the significance of this move, potentially attracting international investors and broadening the company's shareholder base. As 2i Rete Gas prepares for its IPO, the attention of the market is keenly set on how this will impact the company's valuation and its position within the competitive landscape of the energy sector.

Implications for the Italian Energy Market

The impending IPO of 2i Rete Gas is more than just a financial maneuver; it signifies a pivotal moment for the Italian energy market. With over 2,200 employees and a network spanning around 72,000 km, the company's operational scale and its decision to go public could foster greater market competitiveness and innovation within the sector. This move also reflects the broader shift towards transparency and public participation in Italy's critical infrastructure sectors, potentially setting a precedent for other companies in the energy domain. As 2i Rete Gas advances towards its IPO, the market awaits the outcomes of this strategic decision, which could redefine market dynamics and operational paradigms in the Italian energy sector.