IT Management Leader NinjaOne Raises $231.5M in Series C Funding

In a significant stride in the IT management industry, NinjaOne has recently raised $231.5 million in its Series C funding round. This round was led by ICONIQ Growth and was marked by substantial contributions from prominent investors, including Frank Slootman, CEO of Snowflake, and Amit Agarwal, President of Datadog.

ICONIQ Growth's Involvement and Board Expansion

Following this financial milestone, NinjaOne witnessed the induction of ICONIQ Growth's General Partner, Roy Luo, onto its board of directors. This strategic addition to the board is expected to steer the company towards achieving its ambitious plans.

NinjaOne's Journey and Vision

Founded in 2013 by Sal Sferlazza and Chris Matarese, NinjaOne is a specialist in automating endpoint management to enhance visibility, security, and control within IT environments. Originally focused on serving Managed Service Providers (MSPs), NinjaOne now manages over seven million endpoints worldwide. Its impressive clientele includes names like Hello Fresh, Nissan, and the University of Oxford.

Utilizing the Fresh Capital

The fresh capital will be channeled towards enhancing customer success, propelling product innovation, and facilitating scalable growth. Sferlazza, expressing his excitement about the new investment, emphasized the company's dedication to customer support, innovation in platform and product to automate more use cases, and ensuring scalability to meet customer needs. He underscored the importance of endpoint management in the current decade, which sees increased remote and hybrid workforces post-pandemic, underlining the significant risk and opportunity that endpoints represent for MSPs and CIOs.