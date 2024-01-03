ISM Manufacturing Index Predicted to Rise, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Show Downward Tendency

An anticipated marginal rise in the United States Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Index from 46.7 to 47.1 in December 2023, and the currency market trends are the key economic indicators that have caught the attention of global investors. The shift in these figures can potentially alter the financial landscape, indicating the pulse of the global economy.

ISM Manufacturing Index on the Rise

The ISM Manufacturing Index, a critical economic indicator, is expected to witness a marginal rise in December 2023. The anticipated increase from 46.7 to 47.1, though slight, is significant as it reflects the health of the manufacturing sector, a major contributor to the US economy. The financial markets have reacted to this forecast, with investors eagerly awaiting the official data release.

Currency Market Trends: GBP/USD and EUR/USD

The currency market, specifically the British Pound (GBP) against the US Dollar (USD), has been experiencing resistance, particularly around the 1.2825 level. The GBP/USD pair formed a short-term peak and underwent a correction, descending below the 1.2750 mark. The technical analysis of the 4-hour chart reveals that the pair broke through a significant bullish trend line at the 1.2715 support level and dipped below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent upward trend from 1.2611 to 1.2827.

The pair also fell below the 100 simple moving average, indicating a potential downtrend. A further decline below the 1.2600 threshold could trigger a more pronounced drop, with subsequent support levels at 1.2520 and 1.2450, potentially extending towards the 1.2300 zone. Conversely, immediate resistance is anticipated near 1.2680, with a more crucial resistance at 1.2720. A successful move above this could pave the way for additional gains, potentially aiming for the 1.2800 level.

In the case of the Euro against the US Dollar (EUR/USD), a similar downward trend was observed as the pair breached the 1.1020 support level. These movements in the currency markets are reflective of the broader economic landscape and can have significant implications for investors, traders, and businesses globally.

Implications and Anticipation

The anticipated rise in the ISM Manufacturing Index and the fluctuations in the currency market are not standalone figures. They are part of a larger economic narrative, offering insights into the complex interplay of global economic forces. These changes often foreshadow the future of the economy, and therefore, are of great interest to investors and policymakers alike.