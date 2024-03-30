Islamic Emirate Leader Issues Directive on Money Services

In a significant move aimed at regulating the financial sector, the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a decree mandating all money service businesses and exchange offices in the country to obtain proper licensing. This decree, as announced by spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, is set to enhance the operation of these financial entities, ensuring better control and preventing economic damages caused by unregulated activities. The initiative has been met with approval from the Union of Money Exchangers, signaling a positive step towards economic stability and transparency.

Stricter Controls for Financial Operations

The decree stipulates that all exchange offices and money service businesses must secure a license to operate, extending this requirement to those offering services on the roads with an operation card. This move is not merely about documentation; it's a strategic approach to clamp down on illicit financial flows, including money smuggling, particularly of US dollars out of the country. Abdul Rahman Zirak, the spokesperson for the Shahzada Money Exchangers Union, highlighted the decree's focus on combating money smuggling, underlining the government's commitment to stabilizing the national economy.

Impact on Transparency and Accountability

The regulation of money service activities is expected to significantly enhance transparency and accountability within the sector. Experts like economist Mirshakib Mir recognize the influential role of these businesses in the country's economy, stressing the importance of their regulation. The decree is seen as a crucial step in addressing issues related to anti-money laundering and the financing of terrorism, with about 1,000 companies already licensed since its implementation. This regulatory framework promises to forge a more transparent, accountable financial sector, pivotal for the country's economic health.

Welcoming the New Directive

The Union of Money Exchangers has expressed its support for the new directive, viewing it as a beneficial regulation for the operation of money service activities in the country. By requiring licenses and operation cards, the decree aims to professionalize and legitimize these services, fostering a more structured financial environment. The support from the union underscores the collective aspiration towards a regulated, secure financial system that underpins economic growth and stability.

This decree represents a forward step in the Islamic Emirate's efforts to ensure a robust, transparent financial system. By regulating money service businesses and exchange offices, the government aims to curb illegal financial activities, reinforcing economic stability. The move is a testament to the administration's commitment to financial integrity and its proactive stance against challenges like money laundering and terrorism financing. As the sector adapts to these regulations, the implications for the country's economic landscape remain promising, setting a precedent for structured financial governance.