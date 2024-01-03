en English
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) Marks 30% Rise Amidst Market Volatility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
In a dynamic display of the financial markets, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) has marked an impressive rise of over 30% in total return since November 2022. The exchange-traded fund, designed to follow the performance of the ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver index, primarily derives its influence from companies involved in iron ore production. It also gets a boost from copper exports, signaling the interplay of global commodities in shaping financial instruments.

Factors Behind the Rise

The bullish trend in the PICK was galvanized by the rising prices of iron ore and copper. These price hikes were partly spurred by China’s stimulus efforts, a clear testament to the Asian giant’s influential role in global commodity markets. Despite recent gains, the PICK carries the potential risk of a sharp correction in the US stock market, a vulnerability underscored by its high beta of 1.5x relative to the S&P500.

Dividend Yield and Valuations

The PICK’s dividend yield has experienced a fall from double digits in late 2022 to 4.2%, yet it continues to hover above its historical average. The ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver index’s valuations saw an uptick in 2023. However, in comparison to the S&P500, the PICK continues to trade at a significant discount, with a trailing PE ratio of 11x and a price to free cash flow ratio of 16x.

Industry Capex and Expense Fee

Capital expenditure (Capex) in the metals and mining industry has also climbed, hitting a three-year high at 8% of sales. Although the PICK carries a high expense fee of 0.39%, the upward-moving trend in metals prices and the potential mitigation of cost pressures due to lower oil prices are projected to bolster its performance in 2024.

Despite its promising trajectory, the ETF’s performance may be affected by overall market volatility and the looming possibility of a market correction. This potential instability is further amplified by fluctuating expectations around Federal Reserve policies. As we move forward into 2024, it will be crucial to track these economic indicators to gauge the ETF’s performance and potential risks.

Business Economy Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

