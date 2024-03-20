IsDB Institute Enhances Ethiopian Banking with Islamic Finance Training Program

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) recently implemented a pivotal Islamic banking capacity-building initiative in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aiming to bolster the Ethiopian banking sector's growth through interest-free banking solutions. Held from March 4-7, 2024, the program attracted over 35 senior executives and board members from various Ethiopian commercial banks, highlighting its significance. Spearheaded by H.E. Solomon Desta, Vice Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, the initiative underscores Ethiopia's commitment to expanding financial inclusion and economic development via Islamic finance.

Advertisment

Empowering Financial Inclusion Through Islamic Banking

With a focus on competitive product development and strategic business growth, the training was crafted to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary for the advancement of Ethiopia's interest-free banking sector. The 'train-the-future-trainers' approach adopted for the program ensures a sustainable impact, extending the benefits of the training beyond the immediate participants. Key sessions involved interactive group work, enabling participants from different banking institutions to collaborate on the design of innovative, Sharia-compliant financial products that cater to the Ethiopian market while adhering to existing regulatory frameworks.

One of the program's highlights was the collective discussion on a strategic roadmap for the future growth of Ethiopia's banking sector. This roadmap not only identifies the current strengths and untapped potential within the sector but also offers recommendations to stakeholders on enhancing the ecosystem. Such initiatives are crucial for facilitating the further expansion and inclusivity of interest-free banking in Ethiopia, ultimately contributing to the nation's financial inclusion and economic development objectives.

Program Reception and Future Implications

The capacity-building program concluded with accolades from the participants, recognizing it as a much-needed impetus for interest-free banking practitioners in Ethiopia. Closing remarks by Mr. Frezer Ayalew, Director of Banking Supervision at the National Bank of Ethiopia, emphasized the program's role in equipping participants with the requisite skills and knowledge for spearheading the growth of Islamic finance in Ethiopia. As the program was developed and delivered by the IsDB Institute, led by experts Mr. Syed Faiq Najeeb and Dr. Farrukh Habib, its success sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at enabling Islamic finance ecosystems across the globe. This training program marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia's journey toward achieving sustainable economic development through the principles of Islamic finance.